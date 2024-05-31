Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Spain holiday warning has been issued as the popular destination could see “cockroach infestations” this summer due to climate change and genetic mutations. The alert has been raised by Spanish environmental association Anecpla which said that there will be a very noticeable increase in the insects due to higher temperatures.

It is warning all bars, restaurants, hotels and any other business in the hospitality industry to take urgent action if they spot any early signs of cockroach plagues. Anecpla general director Jorge Galván said: “On the one hand, the increase in temperatures as a result of climate change is causing insects like bedbugs or cockroaches, in this case, exponentially accelerate their life cycle.'

“On the other hand, there is evidence that cockroaches have been suffering in recent years from a series of random genetic mutations that are making them resistant to the biocide products that, until now, were being used for their control.” Anecpla said it is scientifically proven that from 28 degrees celsius cockroaches, like many other insects, multiply their reproduction speed.

A Spain holiday warning has been issued as a “major cockroach infestation” is expected to hit the popular destination this summer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Galván added: “The heat arrives in the middle of spring and does not end until well into autumn, so cockroach populations have only expanded. Of course, environmental health professionals evaluate the cost-benefit that exists depending on the situation and we give preference whenever possible to physical and biological measures over chemical ones. But when there is no other possible solution for the adequate control of a pest such as, in this case, cockroaches, its use is essential.”