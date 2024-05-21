Autistic boy with ADHD wears police uniform and patrols streets to keep his area safe
Delightful video shows six-year-old Finley Bollen, dressed in a police uniform and hat and patrolling the streets to keep them safe. Finley, who has autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorder, even gets saluted as he goes about his duties.
Mum, Emma, says being a copper has 'transformed' him and his behaviours for the better. She said: "The cars slow down for him - he gets beeped, salutes and waves wherever he goes, everyone loves him! Wherever he goes wants to be the guy who looks after the safety of everything - keeping an eye on the road, he loves it.”
The young boy's passion for policing started about a year ago, when he found a deep interest in blockages, road signs, road safety and police duties in his town of Clevedon, North Somerset.
But last month he decided to turn his hobby into a reality - as he patrols not only on the road he lives on, but also the local train station and anywhere he attends which needs an extra touch of safety.
Emma admits she is not allowed to sit near Finley when he is completing his control checks, she explained: "I love it, I go and sit with him but he doesn't like me to be there because he doesn't want anyone to think he's not official. But as a mother I can't let my six-year-old sit on the road and direct traffic - so I am always standing by!
