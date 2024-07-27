This video More videos

Chilling CCTV footage shows the moments when a burglar crept in and out of a home - forcing his way in through a window - while children slept upstairs.

The crook was caught on the home CCTV system climbing in into the house before leaving with two bags, one which contained a laptop, Samsung tablet and various tools, the other containing children’s items including clothing, toys and emergency medication.

Forced open a window

Chilling footage (click to view above) shows Wayne McKie, 46, before and after he forced open a ground-floor window of a house in Peterborough. Police immediately recognised McKie from the CCTV, having dealt with him for similar offences in the past.

On 26 June McKie was spotted in Deeping St James by one of the team’s sergeants who was off duty, so immediately contacted his colleagues who found and arrested McKie in Lincoln Road, Northborough.

Wayne McKie, 46, jailed for burglary | Cambs Police

Victims feel ‘unsafe in their own home’

McKie, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday where he admitted a charge of burglary including theft and was sentenced to a year and ten months in prison.