Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as Queen Anne’s passengers waved from their balconies as she arrived in the city.

Video shows Cunard’s new £540m cruise ship Queen Anne docked in Liverpool ahead of her naming ceremony later today (June 3).

The stunning cruise liner was welcomed into ‘Cunard’s spiritual home’ shortly before 7am by crowds of excited onlookers as she was escorted along the River Mersey by fire tugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Anne docked in Liverpool.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The naming ceremony, hosted by TV presenter Emma Willis and musician husband Matt Willis will begin at 4pm. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at the ceremony. There will also be performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and local DJ Lauren Lo Sung. The official naming by Queen Anne’s Godparent, featuring the smashing of a champagne bottle against the ship, will also take place around this time.

Evening entertainment will begin at 8.30pm, before Queen Anne departs the city with a 15-minute firework display at 10.15pm.