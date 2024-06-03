Cunard’s Queen Anne naming ceremony: Video shows new cruise ship docked in Liverpool ahead of celebrations
Video shows Cunard’s new £540m cruise ship Queen Anne docked in Liverpool ahead of her naming ceremony later today (June 3).
The stunning cruise liner was welcomed into ‘Cunard’s spiritual home’ shortly before 7am by crowds of excited onlookers as she was escorted along the River Mersey by fire tugs.
The naming ceremony, hosted by TV presenter Emma Willis and musician husband Matt Willis will begin at 4pm. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at the ceremony. There will also be performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and local DJ Lauren Lo Sung. The official naming by Queen Anne’s Godparent, featuring the smashing of a champagne bottle against the ship, will also take place around this time.
Evening entertainment will begin at 8.30pm, before Queen Anne departs the city with a 15-minute firework display at 10.15pm.
The 322mt, 14 deck liner, which features Cunard’s famous red and black funnel, is the company’s first new ship in 14 years. Queen Anne is currently partway through a 14-night British Isles voyage, and will be sailing to Cork, Ireland after she leaves Liverpool.
