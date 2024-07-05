This video More videos

Watch as a freezer is thrown from the van into the path of a pursuing police car.

Shocking video shows the moment a passenger hurled a freezer out the back door of a van during a police chase.

On April 8 2024, police say Daniel Symmons, driving a white Citroen van over Llantrisant Common in South Wales, refused to stop and began to brake heavily. Symmons came to a stop before reversing into a police car - causing minor injuries to the officer driving.

As the pursuit continued, Symmons began throwing items out of the van, including a metal spanner and a bottle of liquid which burst open on the pursuing car’s windscreen. The rear doors of the van opened and a passenger in the back of the van pushed a freezer onto the road in front of the police car who managed to narrowly avoid it.

Symmons stopped and ran from officers, before he was caught and arrested with the assistance of a helicopter.