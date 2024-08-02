This video More videos

The world's biggest Wimpy fan has munched his way through all 64 of the chain's UK eateries - racking up over 40,000 calories during his eating challenge.

Anthony Zupnik, 36, has visited every Wimpy store in the UK and shared his nostalgic eating challenge in an online video diary. The software developer has consumed over 40,000 calories during the 31 day tour, and spent around £1,000 sampling meals, deserts and snacks at every Wimpy outlet in England and Wales for charity.

Biggest Wimpy fan

Software developer Antony, who has been obsessed with the old-school burger joints since he was a teenager, said: “I think it’s now undisputed that I’m Wimpy’s biggest fan. Some big Wimpy fans have come out online and said, ‘I can’t believe what you’ve done, this is amazing’. These guys are big Wimpy fans - but I think I’m bigger.”

His quest began on July 1 when he visited a Wimpy outlet in Huddersfield, West Yorks., and he later went as far South as Swanage, in Dorset, to taste its grub. Anthony finished his feat by woofing down a burger meal with fries at the brand's most northerly restaurant, in Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday (July 31).

Fruit and veg supplemented diet

But despite surviving off fast food, while travelling thousands of miles on the road, Anthony, who now lives in Leeds, West Yorks., says he feels better than ever. He said: “Health-wise, I’ve felt great. In fact, I’ve been sleeping better, I’ve been going to bed at the same time every day - between 10pm and 11pm - and getting up at 6am every day.”

He added that he has supplemented his diet with fruit and vegetables and the occasional cereal bar to keep him going.

In 2010, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22 and was later treated at a unit run by the charity the Teenage Cancer Trust. After coming through the health scare and completing a degree in physics, he now hopes to raise money for the charity through his fondness for Wimpy restaurants.