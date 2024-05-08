Hen party get lost in the music as jazz band serenades them after they get off bus in brilliant video footage

Watch a hen party walk into a jazz festival performance by Jaydee Brass Band right off the bus.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th May 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 07:19 BST
Video footage shows a delighted hen party being serenaded by a lively jazz festival performance from Jaydee Brass Band.

The band, described as an eight piece brass band with a New-Orleans speciality, jazz and a touch of funk were covered the hit song ‘Killing Me Softly’ and were surrounded by people out enjoying the jazz festival.

The musicians can be seen approaching the bride-to-be, kneeling down and performing to her, as other members of the party laugh along and film. The hen party members can then be seen dancing and singing to the band’s performance, before clapping and waving as they dance on by and move on.

The performance took place at Derry’s bus station as part of the Derry Jazz Festival, which ran from May 2 to May 6, and hosted 450 artists across 72 venues.

