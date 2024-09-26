Met Office issues amber rain warning for parts of UK as 50-60mm of rain and thunderstorms expected
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain as an area of low pressure will bring heavy rain to the UK tonight (September 26).
The amber rain warning covers Gloucester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Leicester, Worcester and Peterborough. With a yellow rain warning issued for parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The amber and yellow weather warnings come less than a week after lightning hit a home, causing a massive explosion, and reportedly leaving a pensioner homeless.
Neil Armstrong, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “We are expecting an area of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening across parts of the Midlands. The rain will fall onto already saturated ground, potentially affecting communities still recovering from recent flooding.
“Some places, especially across the central and eastern parts of the warning area, are likely to receive 30 to 40 mm of rainfall in three hours or less, and perhaps 50-60mm in total this evening and overnight.”
