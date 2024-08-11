This video More videos

Watch three time Paralympian Gerrard Gosens discuss his challenge to become the first blind person to swim the 21 miles across the English Channel and, with his daughter Taylor, become the first father-daughter duo to compete in the games.

A former Paralympian is hoping to become the first blind person to swim the English Channel.

Gerrard Gosens, 54, a retired athlete, has been training twice a day for two years and sets off on the 21-mile challenge from Dover to France in the coming days.

Gerrard is set to battle against the current while carrying the flag of his nation - which he'll hand over to his daughter Taylor Anne Gosens, 26, in Paris after landing in Cape Gris-Nez. Taylor, who has 4% vision, will take the flag with her to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she will compete in Judo at the end of the month. The pair are set to become the first father-daughter duo to compete in the games.

The window for his Channel swim runs from August 10 to August 16. He will set off on one of these days, depending on weather and conditions. Gerrard, from Brisbane in Australia, is a B1 or T11 athlete – meaning he has no light perception and is unable to recognise shapes. He will swim with six support members, and estimates it will take him around 16 to 18 hours.

Gerrard will be attached to his support team using an International Paralympic Committee-approved tether which he designed for himself and other blind swimmers, which allows all swimmers to move freely.