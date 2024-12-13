CCTV from Mumford’s bus shows him lowering his glasses and looking down to read as the victim walks onto the road.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV shows the moments before a distracted bus driver hit a pedestrian - causing catastrophic injuries.

On January 7 2024, at around 6.20pm, Simon Mumford was driving a single decker bus through Plymouth. He made various stops, lastly at the train station bus stop, before leaving and negotiating North Cross Roundabout. Mumford then travelled along Western Approach towards the traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing situated by the Sainsbury’s store vehicle entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing was on red. At the time, Mumford had a piece of paper in his hand and is seen on bus CCTV lowering his glasses, looking down and reading the paper for four seconds. During this time, he failed to see the victim Amallia Elmasry crossing the road in front of him.

Simon Mumford. | Devon and Cornwall Police

Mrs Elmasry crossed the road when the lights changed from red to amber and was struck by the front of Mumford’s bus causing catastrophic injuries. Mumford stopped the bus immediately. Sadly, Mrs Elmasry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On December 12, at Plymouth Crown Court, Simon Mumford, 54, from Ladysmith Road, Plymouth, was sentenced to two years in prison, having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing. Mumford was also disqualified from driving for six years and must sit an extended retest before he regains his licence.

Police sergeant Samantha Pullen said: “This is a tragic case which again demonstrates that even relatively brief periods of distraction on the road can have fatal consequences. There is no doubt Simon Mumford did not intend to take a life that day, but by taking his eyes off the road to read the piece of paper, he did not spot Amallia Elmasry crossing, leading to the collision that resulted in her tragic death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to express our sincere condolences to Mrs Elmasry’s family and remind motorists that regardless of what vehicle they drive, they must remain focussed on the road at all times to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”