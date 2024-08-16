Hilarious video shows moment crowd of tourists sprint to claim best sunbeds after queuing for doors to open

By Jessica Martin
Published 16th Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
Watch the moment a crowd of holidaymakers sprint from a queue to claim the best sunbeds, after waiting in the hotel foyer for the doors to open.

Mum-of-twins Sarah Watson, 28, from Edinburgh, was in "disbelief" when she saw lots of people queuing up at the doors of the Villa Romana hotel in Salou, Spain, at 7:55am. Sarah said she was told by other tourists staying at the hotel that you had to be in the foyer at 8am to get a sunbed.

Sarah said the holidaymakers - who were British, German and Spanish people - would run out when the doors opened to grab the best sunbeds.

One morning, she said she even saw a man collapse in the "chaos" and his wife step over him to secure a lounger before coming back to check on him.

