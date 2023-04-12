Register
‘Just need’ - what Everton striker Tom Cannon has said on his future amid prolific Preston loan

Tom Cannon has scored seven goals during a loan at Preston North End.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:27 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST

Everton loanee Tom Cannon has refused to be drawn on his future as he continues to fire on all cylinders at Preston North End.

The striker enjoyed a prolific first half of the season for the Toffees under-21s as he plundered 12 goals.

That earned Cannon a switch to Preston during the January transfer window and a maiden chance at regular senior football.

The 20-year-old has made a barnstorming impact at Deepdale and has seven goals in total - with his last six efforts coming in as many matches.

Cannon bagged a double in Preston's 2-0 win at QPR on Good Friday before opening the scoring in a 2-1 victory over Reading on Easter Monday. As a result, the Lilywhites sit seventh in the Championship and outside the play-offs only on goal difference.

Cannon, speaking to our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post after the QPR win, did not give much away when asked about his long-term plans.

He said: “I can't comment, honestly. All I can say is I'm loving my time here, I am. I'm really enjoying it so I've just got to keep going. It's gone perfectly. I couldn't have asked for anymore. I just need to keep my head down and keep going.”

Cannon is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2025.

