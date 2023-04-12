Tom Cannon has scored seven goals during a loan at Preston North End.

Everton loanee Tom Cannon has refused to be drawn on his future as he continues to fire on all cylinders at Preston North End.

The striker enjoyed a prolific first half of the season for the Toffees under-21s as he plundered 12 goals.

That earned Cannon a switch to Preston during the January transfer window and a maiden chance at regular senior football.

The 20-year-old has made a barnstorming impact at Deepdale and has seven goals in total - with his last six efforts coming in as many matches.

Cannon bagged a double in Preston's 2-0 win at QPR on Good Friday before opening the scoring in a 2-1 victory over Reading on Easter Monday. As a result, the Lilywhites sit seventh in the Championship and outside the play-offs only on goal difference.

Cannon, speaking to our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post after the QPR win, did not give much away when asked about his long-term plans.

He said: “I can't comment, honestly. All I can say is I'm loving my time here, I am. I'm really enjoying it so I've just got to keep going. It's gone perfectly. I couldn't have asked for anymore. I just need to keep my head down and keep going.”

Cannon is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2025.

