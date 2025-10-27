A giant spider, Uncle Doom and his Organ of Gloom and a host of zombies descended on Liverpool city centre on Sunday (October 26), for Liverpool ONE’s highly awaited Halloween Street Party.
The annual spooky celebration returned for an afternoon of free fun and music, face painting, a zombie dance troop, best dressed contest and a silent disco.
Take a look at 11 photos from the Halloween event below.