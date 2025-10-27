Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025.placeholder image
11 fantastic photos as giant spider and zombies take over Liverpool city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Immerse yourself in 11 captivating images from Liverpool's Halloween Street Party, showcasing a giant spider, Uncle Doom, and zombies.

A giant spider, Uncle Doom and his Organ of Gloom and a host of zombies descended on Liverpool city centre on Sunday (October 26), for Liverpool ONE’s highly awaited Halloween Street Party.

The annual spooky celebration returned for an afternoon of free fun and music, face painting, a zombie dance troop, best dressed contest and a silent disco.

Take a look at 11 photos from the Halloween event below.

1. Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025

Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025. | Liverpool ONE

2. Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025

Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025. | Liverpool ONE

3. Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025

Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025. | Liverpool ONE

4. Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025

Liverpool ONE Halloween Party 2025. | Liverpool ONE

