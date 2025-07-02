11 celebrities confirmed for Southport attack charity match including LFC legends & This City is Ours star

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:53 BST

Join Liverpool legends and other stars for a special charity football match in Southport, supporting families affected by the 2024 knife attack.

Top celebrities from the worlds of football, entertainment, music, and social media are taking part in a special charity football match organised by Southport FC.

Taking place on August 3 at Haig Avenue, the fundraising game is in support of the 24 families directly affected by the tragic Southport knife attack of July 2024.

The important event is being delivered in partnership with Southport Hesketh Round Table - which has already raised nearly £185,000 through their official GoFundMe campaign, working closely with the families affected from the very beginning.

Much like the popular Soccer Aid event, the match will feature a mix of celebrities and ex/professional footballers, coming together for a fantastic cause. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00pm, with gates opening earlier to allow fans to soak up the atmosphere.

Southport FC said: “This day is about more than football. It’s about showing solidarity, remembering those affected, and raising vital funds to continue helping the families whose lives were changed forever.”

Reds legend John Aldridge will manage one of the teams, while Tony Bellew will also appear at the event. Take a look at the list below to see the first stars confirmed for the important game.

James Nelson-Joyce.

1. James Nelson-Joyce

James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty

Joe Royle.

2. Joe Royle

Joe Royle. | Gary M. Prior

Willie Donachie.

3. Willie Donachie

Willie Donachie. | Evening Standard

Lee Peltier.

4. Lee Peltier

Lee Peltier. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

