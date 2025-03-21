15 magical photos of Liverpool's new Northern Lights experience at the Royal Albert Dock

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Mar 2025, 08:17 BST

Explore the mesmerizing Borealis at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock, showcasing a stunning illusion of the Northern Lights this spring.

Dan Acher’s unique and magical Borealis experience has arrived at the Royal Albert Dock, offering visitors the chance to see the beautiful Northern Lights over Liverpool like never before.

The world-renowned art-installation is taking over the waterfront for ten days, turning the city’s skyline green, blue and pink using beams of light to travel through cloud particles, creating a magical illusion of the Northern Lights.

Borealis officially launched at 7.00pm on Thursday (March 20) and will be available to view between 7.00pm and 10.00pm until March 30. We attended the launch and took some beautiful images of the truly mesmerising installation. Take a look at our gallery below.

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.

1. Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.

2. Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.

3. Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.

4. Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

