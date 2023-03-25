2 . The British Lawnmower Museum

This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. It includes manufacturers not usually associated with the garden industry, such as Rolls Royce, Royal, Enfield, Dennis, and many more. The museum supplies lawnmowers and garden machinery for film and TV, most recently the Downton Abbey movie and curator Brian Radam says if you look closely, you might spot his feet in the shot too.