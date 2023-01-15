We’ve put together a list of 24 unique sites, places and curiosities across the region that are well worth a visit.
Liverpool may be home to a great night out and excellent food and drink offerings, but the city and surrounding areas are also full of little hidden gems.
From a rock believed to be associated with Thor, to an underground farm and a magic spring, there are tons of secret places that you need to visit at least once.
These are some of the best hidden gems in Merseyside. How many have you visited?
1. Peter Pan, Sefton Park Palm House
Although Sefton Park’s Palm House isn’t a hidden gem itself, there are many hidden gems in and around the building, including a statue of Peter Pan. The statue was erected in 1928 and is loved by children.
2. The British Lawnmower Museum
This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. It includes manufacturers not usually associated with the garden industry, such as Rolls Royce, Royal, Enfield, Dennis, and many more. The museum supplies lawnmowers and garden machinery for film and TV, most recently the Downton Abbey movie and curator Brian Radam says if you look closely, you might spot his feet in the shot too.
3. Thor’s Rock, Thurstaston
Hidden in Thurstaston Common is a red sandstone, known by locals as Thor’s Rock or Thor’s Stone. Legend says it got its colour from sacrifices made in honour of Thor.
4. Williamson Tunnels, Liverpool
Williamson Tunnels are the secret pathways underneath the city. Tours are held on Wednesdays and Sundays and suitable for older kids. It’s great opportunity to learn more about Liverpool and a great photo opportunity - the whole family wearing hard hats.