The festival in Sefton Park features performances from incredible artists and hosts over 90 stalls.

The UK’s biggest free celebration of African music and culture returns to Liverpool this weekend, promising brilliant beats and over 90 stalls selling food, drink, arts and crafts.

Held in the city’s picturesque Sefton Park, Africa Oyé will feature performances from incredible artists - such as Julian Marley & The Uprising - as well as hosting a range of family-friendly workshops and activities. Festival-goers can learn more about African culture and heritage and try a variety of authentic dishes.

Below is everything you need to know about this year’s festival...

What is Africa Oyé?

Africa Oyé debuted in 1992 as a series of gigs throughout Liverpool city centre. Now, more than 30 years later, it is the UK’s largest free festival of African culture, attracting musicians, artists, and fans from all over the world. Africa Oyé is free so that it can be enjoyed by everyone and remains inclusive, however, attendees can provide donations if they wish.

Do I need a ticket for Africa Oyé?

No, entrance is completely free and you do not need a ticket. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Dogs are welcome as long as they remain on a lead.

When is Africa Oyé 2024?

This year, Africa Oyé will return to Sefton Park on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23. The festival will be open from 12.30pm to 9.30pm on both days, with a series of artist performances, workshops and events at the Oyé Village.

What to expect at the Oyé Village

The Oyé Village features storytelling, face painting, drumming workshops, arts and crafts and so much more; all delivered by local and international companies. There will be three bars available and all day long DJ sessions at ‘Trenchtown’ and ‘Freetown’. Children can take part in free workshops and Liverpool’s leading world dance company Movema will lead a parade on Sunday. John Collins Fun Fairs will once again be onsite too, with tons for the kids to do.

Africa Oyé 2024 main stage artist line up

Saturday, June 22

Les Amazones d’Afrique

Vox Sambou

Nyboma

Def MaMa Def

Super Duty Tough Work

Yilly Ruel & Rax Vibes

DJ Edu

Sunday, June 23

MD Productions

Batch Gueye Band

Florence Adooni

Fraya Ofoeme

Fulu Miziki

Julian Marley & The Uprising

The Zawose Queens

DJ Seani B

Road closures and traffic management on June 22 and 23 for Africa Oyé