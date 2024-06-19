Africa Oye 2024: Everything you need to know about Liverpool festival - line up, road closures, ticket info
The UK’s biggest free celebration of African music and culture returns to Liverpool this weekend, promising brilliant beats and over 90 stalls selling food, drink, arts and crafts.
Held in the city’s picturesque Sefton Park, Africa Oyé will feature performances from incredible artists - such as Julian Marley & The Uprising - as well as hosting a range of family-friendly workshops and activities. Festival-goers can learn more about African culture and heritage and try a variety of authentic dishes.
Below is everything you need to know about this year’s festival...
What is Africa Oyé?
Africa Oyé debuted in 1992 as a series of gigs throughout Liverpool city centre. Now, more than 30 years later, it is the UK’s largest free festival of African culture, attracting musicians, artists, and fans from all over the world. Africa Oyé is free so that it can be enjoyed by everyone and remains inclusive, however, attendees can provide donations if they wish.
Do I need a ticket for Africa Oyé?
No, entrance is completely free and you do not need a ticket. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Dogs are welcome as long as they remain on a lead.
When is Africa Oyé 2024?
This year, Africa Oyé will return to Sefton Park on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23. The festival will be open from 12.30pm to 9.30pm on both days, with a series of artist performances, workshops and events at the Oyé Village.
What to expect at the Oyé Village
The Oyé Village features storytelling, face painting, drumming workshops, arts and crafts and so much more; all delivered by local and international companies. There will be three bars available and all day long DJ sessions at ‘Trenchtown’ and ‘Freetown’. Children can take part in free workshops and Liverpool’s leading world dance company Movema will lead a parade on Sunday. John Collins Fun Fairs will once again be onsite too, with tons for the kids to do.
Africa Oyé 2024 main stage artist line up
Saturday, June 22
- Les Amazones d’Afrique
- Vox Sambou
- Nyboma
- Def MaMa Def
- Super Duty Tough Work
- Yilly Ruel & Rax Vibes
- DJ Edu
Sunday, June 23
- MD Productions
- Batch Gueye Band
- Florence Adooni
- Fraya Ofoeme
- Fulu Miziki
- Julian Marley & The Uprising
- The Zawose Queens
- DJ Seani B
Road closures and traffic management on June 22 and 23 for Africa Oyé
- Croxteth Drive will be closed to general traffic - excluding residents and Africa Oyé’s workforce - on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23 between the Obelisk at Croxteth Drive and the car park at Croxteth Gate, between the hours of 8.00am and 10.30pm.
- Entry to Greenbank Lane from Greenbank Road will be closed to general traffic - excluding residents and Africa Oyé’s workforce - on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23 between the hours of 8.00am and 10.30pm. This will create a one-way system from Croxteth Gate along Mossley Hill Drive, and still allow people to park in an orderly fashion along the perimeter of Sefton Park.
- The car park at Livingston Drive North will be managed by stewards, who will stop access to the park other than Café staff, or those approved by Africa Oyé’s Event Control.
