Hordes of revellers descended on Liverpool ’s Sefton Park this weekend to enjoy a party atmosphere at Africa Oye 2024. From Trenchtown to Freetown, from drum skills and art classes, fairground rides to food stalls and wonderful main stage performances, the festival is the UK’s biggest free celebration of African music and culture.

It seemed like the whole of the city turned out as the sun beat down on Saturday. BBQs were lit and gazebos erected as families and friends set themselves up for the day’s festivities. Below are some wonderful images from Africa Oye Liverpool 2024...