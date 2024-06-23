Africa Oye Liverpool 2024: Incredible pictures as festival goers bask in sunshine at Sefton Park

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 11:49 BST

Thousands of people danced, lit BBQs, learned drum skills and partied at the biggest free African music festival in the UK.

Hordes of revellers descended on Liverpool’s Sefton Park this weekend to enjoy a party atmosphere at Africa Oye 2024. From Trenchtown to Freetown, from drum skills and art classes, fairground rides to food stalls and wonderful main stage performances, the festival is the UK’s biggest free celebration of African music and culture.

It seemed like the whole of the city turned out as the sun beat down on Saturday. BBQs were lit and gazebos erected as families and friends set themselves up for the day’s festivities. Below are some wonderful images from Africa Oye Liverpool 2024...

The sun shines bright at Sefton Park as revellers fire up their BBQs.

1. Africa Oyé Liverpool 2024

The sun shines bright at Sefton Park as revellers fire up their BBQs. | Image: Dominic Raynor

Kids gaze at a brilliant collection of balloons.

2. African Oye Liverpool 2024

Kids gaze at a brilliant collection of balloons. | Image: Dominic Raynor

A family prepares to enter the festival.

3. Africa Oye Liverpool 2024

A family prepares to enter the festival. | Image: Dominic Raynor

Many festival goers wore stunning bright colours and African prints.

4. Africa Oye Liverpool 2024

Many festival goers wore stunning bright colours and African prints. | Image: Dominic Raynor

