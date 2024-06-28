'Ultimate free disco' headed to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Expect DJ sets, Aperol Spritz and fun on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.

The ‘ultimate’ disco is headed to Liverpool this summer, after two years of success at London’s Battersea Power Station.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Dock for twelve days, the Aperol Spritz Aperidisco* will showcase a variety of DJ sets, free glitter face-art and a host of bookable activities. Described as ‘the ultimate free disco’, the event will begin on July 3 and will be located in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. huilding.

As well as the change for a free boogie, a series of paid events are also be able to book including Aperol Spritz masterclasses and DJ classes - with a drink on arrival. *Please note that this event is only open to 18+.