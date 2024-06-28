'Ultimate free disco' headed to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock this summer

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Jun 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Expect DJ sets, Aperol Spritz and fun on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.

The ‘ultimate’ disco is headed to Liverpool this summer, after two years of success at London’s Battersea Power Station.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Dock for twelve days, the Aperol Spritz Aperidisco* will showcase a variety of DJ sets, free glitter face-art and a host of bookable activities. Described as ‘the ultimate free disco’, the event will begin on July 3 and will be located in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. huilding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aperidisco Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.Aperidisco Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.
Aperidisco Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Handout

As well as the change for a free boogie, a series of paid events are also be able to book including Aperol Spritz masterclasses and DJ classes - with a drink on arrival. *Please note that this event is only open to 18+.

  • July 3 – 6: 12pm – 10pm
  • July 7 – 10: 12pm – 8pm
  • July 11 – 10: 12pm – 10pm
Related topics:Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.