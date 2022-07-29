The quirky Sheffield band set to reform next year, but where to play in Liverpool?

For those of us who were alive and well during the heyday of Britpop and Cool Britannia , we have no doubt heard the news that Sheffield indie-popsters Pulp are set to reform (again) for a series of shows in 2023.

The last time Jarvis Cocker and company performed in Liverpool according to PulpWiki was November 18 1998, as part of the This Is Hardcore album tour.

But 25 years after that show at the Royal Court Theatre , we look at some of the venues the city has to offer now and ponder “where will Pulp play next year?”

Where could Pulp’s 2023 concert take place in Liverpool?

M&S Bank Arena

When it comes to a sheer volume of attendees, M&S Bank Arena (Liverpool Arena to some) seems the ideal place for Pulp to perform in 2023.

Address: 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool

If Pulp are looking to play to a rather large audience, or want to make use of a large space for a spectacle on stage, this 11,000 capacity venue.

The arena is currently set to host hip-hop pioneers De La Soul later in the month and Christina Aguilera early August.

For sheer number of attendees, and depending on the length and breadth of the reunion tour, the band may wish to maximise the amount of attendees by playing at the venue.

O2 Academy Liverpool

The O2 Academy has long platformed emerging and established artists. Could Pulp play where Mercury Award nominees Wet Leg are performing ?

Address: 11-13 Hotham Street, Liverpool

Should news emerge that other shows as part of Pulp’s tour are to take place in other O2 Academy venues across the rest of the UK, it might be a fair assumption that Pulp may include the 1,200 capacity venue to their schedule.

The venue is set to host Mercury Music Prize 2022 nominee Wet Leg in November, and also see the likes of Scouting for Girls and Pale Waves playing the venue later in the year.

The Royal Court Theatre

Pulp’s last performance in Liverpool took place at the Royal Court Theatre. Could they return there in 2023?

Address: 1 Roe St, Liverpool

They’ve done it once, so why not return to the Royal Court Theatre?

Especially given the somewhat theatrical moments stemming from Jarvis Cocker’s enthusiasm on stage, the Royal Court Theatre has a capacity of 1,186 seats. Not quite as much as other venues in the city.

But watching Pulp play in the same venue as The Smiths, R.E.M, U2 and Rage Against The Machine along with the art deco aesthetic could be a sight to behold. Again.

Arts Club Liverpool

Foals, Paul Weller and Skepta have all graced the floorboards at Liverpool’s Arts Club

Address: 90 Seel Street, Liverpool.

With capacities ranging from 250 up to 1,300, Liverpool’s Arts Club has seen some of music’s hottest stars grace the stage as well as those artists who are about to break.

Foals, Paul Weller and Skepta have all played the venue in recent years, cementing its claim as one of the city’s premier music venues.

The Cavern Club

Could Pulp share the same stage wall The Beatles did at Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club?

Address: 10 McCartney St, Liverpool

Well. We can dream, can’t we?

The Cavern Club is legendary not just in Liverpool but around the world. The pilgrimages Beatles fans frequently take to visit the space and the rich musical history at the venue would be fit for a band as storied as Pulp.

Though the capacity might be a little on the smaller side, could you imagine a few nights residency by the band at the hallowed gig venue? We certainly could.

Pulp? My parents talk about them - but who are they?

Pulp performing live at Coachella 2012

Your parents have good taste to begin with. Be proud.

Pulp were formed in Sheffield back in 1978 at The City School by a 15 year old Jarvis Cocker and Pete Dalton. Finding success on an independent level with the release of It, Freaks and Separation, it was the release of 1994’s His and Hers that brought them much more attention from mainstream audiences.

But during the heyday of Cool Britannia, it was the release of Different Class and the success of the single “Common People” that brought Pulp to the attention of the world.