Your preview to what’s set to take place on Friday Night SmackDown this week - and that all-important UK start time before clocks go back

It’s all changed on the Blue brand after last week’s shock championship victory.

Will we hear from Ilja Dragunov after he beat Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship?

Here’s what we do know will take place on this evening’s Friday Night SmackDown, including its UK start time this week.

It feels like a changing of the guard at WWE’s blue brand over recent weeks, with some of the stars of NXT starting to permeate the main roster, and one such former NXT start picking up a championship on his return back to the company.

On last week’s WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn once again offered any superstar in the back a chance to win his WWE United States Championship as part of his ongoing open challenges, with one Ilja Dragunov finally coming back to the company after being on the shelf with an injury. In another epic battle, Dragunov shocked the WWE Universe when he managed to pin Zayn, winning his first title on one of the company’s main brands.

But will Ilja follow suit and announce his own US Open challenges? We’ve not heard too much from the former NXT Champion since that victory, nor do we know what his intentions are after returning to the company.

Or could he see what the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are trying to forge on the Raw brand and think now is the time for the newer stars of the company to start suprassing the ‘older’ guard?

What we do know is that we have two matches already confirmed for SmackDown this week - but what time will you need to tune in this week before the clocks go back over the weekend? Here’s your WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview for October 24.

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK this week?

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air on Netflix once again this week, with a UK start time of 1am BST. On-demand repeats will be available shortly after broadcast.

Be wary that with the times changing this weekend, Monday’s start time for Raw will be different - more details on that after the weekend.

What has been announced so far for WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Tiffany Stratton v Kiana James

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is among the WWE superstars set to appear on this evening's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. | WWE

This week, we get a highly anticipated singles clash between Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James. The animosity between these two ignited last week during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, where Stratton was discussing her loss at Crown Jewel to Stephanie Vaquer.

Stratton, despite the defeat, still proudly held up her status as the WWE Women’s Champion. James quickly interrupted, suggesting that Stratton's loss was the very reason she successfully recruited Vaquer instead of the champion.

Stratton didn't back down, immediately floating the idea of a match between them, which James was quick to accept. This bout isn't just about a win; it’s a battle for respect and bragging rights as Stratton looks to prove she's still on top, and James attempts to solidify her position by defeating the current champion.

Fraxiom v #DIY or Axiom v Johnny Gargano

A potentially explosive situation developed last week that could lead to either a tag team clash or a compelling singles match.

The tensions flared when #DIY members Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, along with Candice LeRae, found Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) in the locker room. The veterans immediately started mocking the younger duo for having championship aspirations. Ciampa claimed they'd been lying low to avoid the Street Profits but were now back and fully focused.

The banter escalated when Gargano and Ciampa attempted to snatch Axiom’s mask, jokingly claiming it was a Halloween gift for Gargano’s son, Quill. Axiom took the disrespect personally and challenged Ciampa to a match. While the segment suggests a tag team showdown between Fraxiom and #DIY, the direct challenge and lingering friction between Axiom and Johnny Gargano may lead to a singles match to settle the score.

Either way, look for fireworks as the veteran team tries to humble the up-and-comers.

Who are the current WWE Champions heading into Saturday Night’s Main Event?

CM Punk and Jey Uso will compete for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in November, after Seth Rollins vacated the championship due to injury. | WWE/Netflix

We take a look now at the current WWE Champions in the company as of writing, with the World Heavyweight Championship vacant after Seth Rollins’ injury. That title will be contested on the November 1 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, with CM Punk taking on the winner of last Monday’s battle royal, Jey Uso.

Raw

World Heavyweight Championship: Vacant

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer

World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch

Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes

WWE United States Championship: Ilja Dragunov

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis)

WWE Women’s United States Championship: Giulia

NXT

NXT Championship: Ricky Saints

NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page

NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy)

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca

Multi-brand

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

