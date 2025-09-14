The new thriller is described as a “literal cliffhanger”.

Michael Socha, Callum Scott Howells, Annes Elwy and Emmy- nominated Scouser and Adolescence star Christine Tremarco will star in a brand-new thriller coming to Channel 4.

Described as a “nerve-shredding action thriller”, Deadpoint is written and created by debut writer Matt Hartley with Marco Kreuzpaintner as lead director. Filming is underway in Wales and the new series will follow a group of Welsh climbers who encounter a far-right faction plotting a violent act in their local mountains.

Channel 4 Deadpoint plot

Set amongst the landscape of Eryri National Park, a close-knit community of climbers is left reeling after a tragic accident on a mountaineering expedition.

As the group is torn apart by grief, Aaron (Callum Scott Howells) blames himself for the accident and abandons his hometown, to the fury of his sister Seren (Annes Elwy).

Coming back after a year abroad, he’s forced to confront his pathological fear of climbing when Seren fails to return from a routine climb.

Aaron sets off in search of her, facing the mountains for the first time since the tragedy, unaware that an extremist far-right group – the self-proclaimed Justice Crusade, led by the charismatic but unstable former soldier Fairweather (Michael Socha) are also on their own mission in the mountains.

A disparate group of individuals, the Justice Crusade are united by their beliefs and their mutual need for belonging, but as Fairweather reveals his plans fractures begin to appear, making them even more volatile and dangerous.

Meanwhile, senior Detective Natasha Evermore (Christine Tremarco), is making her own way to the Welsh mountains. She’s been following Fairweather’s group for some time and is concerned by their recent activity, convinced it could be building to something big.

Described as “a wilderness thriller wrapped around an emotional core”, Deadpoint is a “literal cliffhanger”, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today, exploring who we are, who we pretend to be, and what we do when the rope snaps.

Deadpoint Channel 4 cast

Christine Tremarco

Michael Socha

Callum Scott Howells

Annes Elwy

Gary Lewis

John Bradley

Sam Keeley

Martin McCann

Fflyn Edwards

Emily Stott

Ellora Torchia

Gwilym Lee

Michael Jibson

Crystal Condie

Siôn Alun Davies

Oliver Finnegan

Rhodri Meilir

Arthur Hughes

Deadpoint was commissioned for Channel 4 by Gwawr Lloyd, Interim Head of Drama. The series is produced by Clerkenwell Films who are part of BBC Studios.

Andy Baker, Executive Producer for Clerkenwell Films, says: “We couldn’t be more excited to be making Deadpoint with C4, BBC Studios and Creative Wales.

“Matt’s created a gripping thriller with a depth and complexity that speaks to our very divided times, and we have a brilliant pair of directors, a fantastic crew and a truly amazing cast bringing it to life.”

Deadpoint is produced with the support of the Welsh Government via Creative Wales and in association with BBC Studios.