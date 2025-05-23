BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend begins today.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend arrives in Liverpool today (May 23) with more than 100,000 music lovers set to enjoy brilliant performances at Sefton Park.

40,000 people are expected to descend on the stunning green space on each day to see some of the biggest artists, including Sam Fender, JADE, Tom Grennan, HAIM, Sugababes, Mumford & Sons and more.

Around 100 acts will take to the stage from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing. Full stage times can be found here.

Road closures will be in force throughout the festival, with several Merseyrail stations closing on Sunday, May 25. There will no dedicated parking around the event site and the council has warned “there will be zero tolerance in regards to nuisance parking on the roads surrounding Sefton Park, with enforcement officers on duty throughout”.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. | Ian Fairbrother / LCRCA / Adobe

Attendees are encouraged to walk or make use of public transport services. Should you be driving around the area, there are a series of road works you need to be aware of.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend road closures

There will be several road closures around the northern end of the park, near the entrance point known locally as the ‘Obelisk’ (Needle). The road closure will span from Aigburth Drive, at the junction of Livingston Drive South, clockwise to Greenbank Lane (Green Gate).

There will be a signed diversion to assist non-event traffic from: Ullet Road, Parkfield Road, Aigburth Road to Aigburth Drive and in the opposite direction: Ullet Road, Smithdown Road to Greenbank Road.

For people wishing to access Lark Lane, a diversion route will be in place from Aigburth Drive, Livington Drive South and Hargreaves Road. Access to Sefton Park for general public will be from Queens Drive, Elmswood Road and Aigburth Road, close to the boating lake.

Road closures

Closure of Croxteth Drive from Aigburth Drive (Obelisk/Needle to Croxteth gate Roundabout and Car Park - until June 2

Closure of Mossley Hill Drive from Croxteth Drive (St Hilda’s) to Greenbank Drive/Greenbank Lane - May 22 to May 26

Closure of car parks at boating lake and Queens Drive / Iron Bridge to provide Blue Badge Parking for regular park users - May 23 to 25

Restricted access/road closure Ullet Road/Sefton Park Road/Aigburth Drive (into the park) - May 23 to 25

Restricted access / road closure Ullet Road/Croxteth Gate (into the park) - May 23 to 25

Restricted access/road closure Greenbank Drive/Croxteth Drive

Restricted access/road closure Greenbank Road/Greenbank Lane

At approx. 10pm on each event day, there will be a brief closure of Lark Lane, from Lark Way/ Hargreaves Road towards and including Linnet Lane and Livingston Avenue. This may also be implemented at any time, should the Event Safety Officer deem it necessary, if the volume of pedestrians is considered too high to be mixing with vehicles.

The Radio 1 stage at Sefton Park. | Ian Fairbrother

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Merseyrail closures and changes

Merseyrail station closures on Sunday, May 25

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

Merseyrail service changes on Sunday, May 25

On the Southport line, services will run every 15-minutes from approximately 10:00–20:00 and every 30 minutes at all other times. Some trains will be retimed.

On the Ormskirk & Hunts Cross lines, services will run every 30-minutes, with extra trains from 12:00–16:00 and 18:30–21:00.

A normal 30-minute service will operate on all other lines.