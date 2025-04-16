BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend announces new acts for Liverpool festival including Sugababes
Sugababes and Natasha Bedingfield will join the impressive line-up in Sefton Park this May, with some of the biggest names in music set to perform including, Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, JADE, Tom Grennan, Confidence Man, Lola Young, AJ Tracey and Biffy Clyro.
Around 100 acts will take to the stage from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25 - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.
On Wednesday morning (April 16), Greg James revealed that Natasha Bedingfield will perform on the Friday while hit girl group Sugababes will take to the stage on the Saturday.
It was announced last month that HAIM will perform on the final day, joining the likes of Tate McRae and Wet Leg on the Main Stage.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:
Friday May 23 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- Natasha Bedingfield
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Confidence Man
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56Octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
BBC Introducing Stage
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- JayaHadADream
- Leonie Biney
Saturday May 24 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Blossoms
- Sugababes
- Myles Smith
- Sam Fender
- Tom Odell
- Wolf Alice
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
- Artemas
- Good Neighbours
- Inhaler
- Jordan Adetunji
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Arielle Free
- Charlotte Plank
- Connor Coates
- Danny Howard
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- Erin LeCount
- Jetta
- KOJ
- Liang Lawrence
- LUVCAT
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Sienna Spiro
- Superlate
Sunday, May 25 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- HAIM
- Jorja Smith
- Lola Young
- Mumford & Sons
- Tate McRae
- Wet Leg
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- FLO
- JADE
- Joy Crookes
- Self Esteem
- South Arcade
- Charlie Tee
- ESSEL
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Martha
- Sarah Story
- aimei 媚
- Courting
- Dirty Nice
- Fat Dog
- Keyside
- Le Boom
- PaisleighB
- Pixey
