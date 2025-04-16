Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two new acts have been announced for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sugababes and Natasha Bedingfield will join the impressive line-up in Sefton Park this May, with some of the biggest names in music set to perform including, Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, JADE, Tom Grennan, Confidence Man, Lola Young, AJ Tracey and Biffy Clyro.

Around 100 acts will take to the stage from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25 - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

On Wednesday morning (April 16), Greg James revealed that Natasha Bedingfield will perform on the Friday while hit girl group Sugababes will take to the stage on the Saturday.

It was announced last month that HAIM will perform on the final day, joining the likes of Tate McRae and Wet Leg on the Main Stage.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

Natasha Bedingfield

James Hype

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Barry Can’t Swim

Confidence Man

D.O.D

Jazzy

Katy B

Nia Archives

Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlie Hedges

Fish56Octagon

Girls Don't Sync

Kettama

Martha

Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

Crawlers

Esme Emerson

JayaHadADream

Leonie Biney

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Blossoms

Sugababes

Myles Smith

Sam Fender

Tom Odell

Wolf Alice

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Aitch b2b AJ Tracey

Artemas

Good Neighbours

Inhaler

Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Charlotte Plank

Connor Coates

Danny Howard

Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

Erin LeCount

Jetta

KOJ

Liang Lawrence

LUVCAT

Mackenzy Mackay

Sienna Spiro

Superlate

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

HAIM

Jorja Smith

Lola Young

Mumford & Sons

Tate McRae

Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

FLO

JADE

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

South Arcade

Charlie Tee

ESSEL

Jeremiah Asiamah

Martha

Sarah Story

aimei 媚

Courting

Dirty Nice

Fat Dog

Keyside

Le Boom

PaisleighB

Pixey