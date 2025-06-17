BBC The Cage: First look at The Responder writer's new Liverpool drama starring Sheridan Smith
Written and created by BAFTA nominated Scouser, Tony Schumacher, The Cage is a five-part series directed by Al Mackay. The exciting new series Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, with the pair spotted filming around Liverpool and Merseyside over the last few months.
The BBC has also revealed new cast members for the upcoming series, including Barry Sloane, Geraldine James and Anton Bibby.
BBC The Cage cast
- Sheridan Smith
- Michael Socha
- Barry Sloane
- Geraldine James
- Anton Bibby
- Freya Jones
- Sophie Mensah
- Abby Mavers
- Shaun Mason
- Louis Emerick
- Ian Puleston Davies
- Julia Papp
- Katy Carmichael
- Dave Hart
- Eileen O’Brien
- Eithne Browne
- Mona Goodwin
BBC The Cage plot
The Cage is described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.
When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.
BBC The Cage filming locations
While all locations have not yet been revealed due to filming still taking place, we do know some of the spots featured in the new series:
An official release date has not yet been announced. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer.