BBC The Cage: First look at The Responder writer's new Liverpool drama starring Sheridan Smith

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST
Sheridan Smith takes the lead in BBC's exciting new crime drama 'The Cage', set in a Liverpool casino.

The BBC has released first-look images of a brand-new drama, filmed and set in Liverpool.

Written and created by BAFTA nominated Scouser, Tony Schumacher, The Cage is a five-part series directed by Al Mackay. The exciting new series Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, with the pair spotted filming around Liverpool and Merseyside over the last few months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC has also revealed new cast members for the upcoming series, including Barry Sloane, Geraldine James and Anton Bibby.

placeholder image
Element Pictures/James Stack

BBC The Cage cast

  • Sheridan Smith
  • Michael Socha
  • Barry Sloane
  • Geraldine James
  • Anton Bibby
  • Freya Jones
  • Sophie Mensah
  • Abby Mavers
  • Shaun Mason
  • Louis Emerick
  • Ian Puleston Davies
  • Julia Papp
  • Katy Carmichael
  • Dave Hart
  • Eileen O’Brien
  • Eithne Browne
  • Mona Goodwin
placeholder image
Element Pictures

BBC The Cage plot

The Cage is described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.

Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha spotted filming new BBC drama The Cage in Netherley.placeholder image
Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha spotted filming new BBC drama The Cage in Netherley. | Ian Fairbrother

BBC The Cage filming locations

While all locations have not yet been revealed due to filming still taking place, we do know some of the spots featured in the new series:

An official release date has not yet been announced. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Related topics:LiverpoolBBCSheridan SmithPoliceBBC One
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice