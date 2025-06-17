Sheridan Smith takes the lead in BBC's exciting new crime drama 'The Cage', set in a Liverpool casino.

The BBC has released first-look images of a brand-new drama, filmed and set in Liverpool.

Written and created by BAFTA nominated Scouser, Tony Schumacher, The Cage is a five-part series directed by Al Mackay. The exciting new series Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, with the pair spotted filming around Liverpool and Merseyside over the last few months.

The BBC has also revealed new cast members for the upcoming series, including Barry Sloane, Geraldine James and Anton Bibby.

BBC The Cage cast

BBC The Cage plot

The Cage is described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.

BBC The Cage filming locations

While all locations have not yet been revealed due to filming still taking place, we do know some of the spots featured in the new series:

Netherley, Liverpool

Caldy, Wirral

Water Street, Liverpool city centre

Sefton Park, Liverpool

Kirkby, Knowsley

Pensby, Wirral

Speke, Liverpool

Blackburn Road, Bolton

An official release date has not yet been announced. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer.