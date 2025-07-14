The immersive Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions are coming to Liverpool this week, marking the start of their month-long stay.

The unmissable attractions will take over the Exhibition Centre Liverpool from July 15 to August 15, with Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet staged on different days across the four-and-a-half weeks.

Below is everything you need to know about both attractions.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack | Peter Freeth

What are Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet?

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and is specially curated, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they come alive around

Art lovers in Liverpool will also become the first to enjoy a stunning new show, Beyond Monet, receiving its UK premiere in the city and bringing the works of the ‘Father of Impressionism’ to life.

Beyond Van Gogh. | Andrew Teebay

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter’s artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist’s most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet’s works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

How long does the Beyond Van Gogh experience last?

The experience lasts around an hour.

Beyond Monet. | Paquin Entertainment

How much does it cost to go to Beyond Van Gogh or Beyond Monet in Liverpool.

Single adult tickets start at £25.60. Children’s tickets (ages four to 15) start at £15.61, while under threes go free. Senior 65+/NHS/Student are from £19.35. Full pricing can be found here.

Tickets are available to purchase here.