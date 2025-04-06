What time is BGT on today? ITV start time and what to expect
- Britain's Got Talent is back with a new episode.
- ITV has confirmed the start time.
- But what can you expect from it tonight?
A new group of hopefuls will be looking to impress the Britain’s Got Talent judges tonight. The show is a firm weekend fixture after returning earlier this year.
The long-running competition series started in February, instead of its usual Spring start date due to the hiatus of Saturday Night Takeaway. It means that the live shows will air weekly instead of on consecutive nights this year.
Remind yourself of why Bruno Tonioli is missing from some of the auditions - and who the guest judge is. Find out who tops the BGT rich list in 2025.
What time is BGT on TV today?
Britain’s Got Talent will be airing in its usual slot today (April 5). It is set to start at 7pm - a start time that will be familiar to regular viewers.
It will be another 80 minute episode with BGT set to finish at 8.20pm. It will be followed by The 1% Club and preceded by 99 to Beat.
What to expect from BGT this week?
It is another round of auditions taking place on BGT this week. The show will begin the live shows later in the spring, but due to it starting earlier in 2025 they will air weekly instead of across one week.
How to watch BGT in 2025?
ITV will be broadcasting the long-running show on its main channel - ITV1/ 1HD. It will also be available live and on catch up via ITVX.
Unlike previous years, the show will be weekly throughout its full run in 2025. BGT has started earlier than usual, because of Saturday Night Takeaway’s hiatus and it will continue through to the end of May.
The live semi-finals will also be spread out across multiple weeks, instead of running on back-to-back nights. Which may take some getting used to.
See who the guest judge is on BGT this year - and find out why Bruno Tonioli is sometimes missing from auditions. Let me know your thoughts on BGT in 2025 by email: [email protected].
