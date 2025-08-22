Biffy Clyro to perform 'special' Liverpool gig as tickets go on sale

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Biffy Clyro will perform a ‘special’ Liverpool gig as part of their 10th album celebration.

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro are heading to Liverpool this autumn to celebrate the release of their new album, 'Futique', which is set to drop on September 19.

This marks the 10th studio album for the band, and has been described as 'an exploration of ideas, objects, or relationships that exist across time'.

Biffy Clyro.placeholder image
Biffy Clyro. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Presented by Jacaranda Records, Biffy Clyro are pairing up with one of their favourite indie record shops for a ‘special acoustic performance’ which will take place at Liverpool’s iconic Camp and Furnace venue, in the buzzing Baltic Triangle, on Friday, October 17.

The event will run from 7.00pm to 9.00pm, with the band taking to the stage at 8.00pm.

Tickets go on sale at 11.00am today (August 22), with tickets starting at £25.00, including booking fee, via Jacaranda Records and Skiddle.

Album and ticket bundles will also be available when tickets go on sale, with the choice between a CD or vinyl, including a black and white limited marble edition vinyl.

