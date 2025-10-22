Celebrity-loved Big Bakes experience opens in Liverpool this week - here's when and what to expect
The Big Bakes are opening The Big Liverpool Bake at 60 Old Hall Street, promising an immersive experience suitable for all - whether you’re a seasoned baker or can barely make a cuppa.
The new venue will feature a cake-inspired cocktail bar and a baking marquee, and is described as “perfect for birthdays, hen dos, team socials, date nights, or just a fun day out with friends”.
The Big Bakes, which has four existing venues in London, Birmingham and Manchester, is already a favourite amongst famous faces, having welcomed Youtube sensations KSI and Sidemen, Chunks and Betasquad, fitness star Joe Wicks, Diary of a CEO’s Steven Bartlett, pop sensations Fleur East and Paloma Faith, Podcaster and Jungle fave GK Barry, and many more.
Guests bake in pairs, and have 90 minutes on the clock to bake, decorate and see one winning team crowned the winners. The baking marquee is fully decked out with 12 baking stations, and each month there will be a new theme with all the ingredients, equipment and recipe instructions laid out ready for you.
Co-Founder Adam Chaudhri said: “We’ve been dreaming about Liverpool for a while now, and we’re absolutely thrilled to be opening The Big Bakes here.
“The city’s energy is electric with such a strong sense of community, and we’re delighted to bring everyone something new and fun. We know Liverpudlians love to get stuck in and have a laugh, and that's exactly what our baking experience is all about. We can’t wait to open our (fridge) door and bake with you all soon!"
The Big Liverpool Bake will officially open on October 23, kicking things off with the ‘Monster Cake’ theme for Halloween.