Billy Ocean headlines Salt and Tar in Bootle - tickets, travel and stage times
Soul legend Billy Ocean will take to the stage at Bootle’s Salt and Tar today (August 7), for an evening packed with iconic hits and feel-good classics.
The show will mark the start of Salt and Tar’s Music Weekender, which is fast becoming a standout date on the UK festival calendar with huge performances from music icons.
The first staging of the event saw the new Bootle venue nominated for two UK Festival Awards, with Sir Tom Jones then taking to the stage in 2024.
Below is everything you need to know about Billy Ocean at Salt and Tar.
Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 opening times
The site opens daily at 4pm and finishes at 10pm each night, with the car park at The Strand MSCP closing at 11pm. Last entry is 7pm.
Where is Salt and Tar?
Salt and Tar is located on Washington Parade, Bootle town centre, L20 1AA, just a short walk from Bootle New Strand train station and Bootle bus station. For those travelling by car, parking is available at the Bootle Strand multi-storey car park.
Billy Ocean Bootle support act
The Real Thing will support Billy Ocean at Salt and Tar.
Billy Ocean Bootle stage times
The stage times have not been released, but LiverpoolWorld has contacted the venue for details.
Are tickets still available for Billy Ocean in Bootle?
Tickets for Billy Ocean have now sold out. Limited resale tickets may become available via Ticketmaster.
Limited tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets you should visit saltandtarbootle.com/events-at-salt-and-tar.
