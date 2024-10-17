Black History Month Liverpool: I take you on museum tour celebrating inspirational Black Scousers
The Wondrous Place Gallery in the Museum of Liverpool celebrates the creativity of our city, from musicians and sports people to actors and activists. This Black History Month, stories of inspirational Black British people with links to Liverpool are being told on a new tour.
Chris Kerfoot, who leads the tour, told LiverpoolWorld: "Derry Wilkie was part of Derry and The Seniors, a band in the 1960s, and they were actually the first Merseybeat band to make an album, and they did that before The Beatles - they were trailblazers."
A spotlight is also shone on incredible local athletes like European, British and Commonwealth champion boxer John Conteh, world champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, two weight world champion boxer Natasha Jonas and Premier League and Champions League winner Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The tour also explores lesser-known everyday heroes like James Clarke. "He was a fantastic swimmer who rescued people,” Chris tells us. “He lived in the Scotland Road area of Liverpool and he would rescue children playing in the canals, he also taught them how to swim. He became famous around the area as someone who saved lives. He received medals for his life saving and he's also the first black person in Liverpool to have a street named after him."
Black History Month is a nationwide celebration of culture, arts and history, which recognises the achievements and contributions of back people. Year-round, you can explore stories, interviews, collections and features on Liverpool's black community, from National Museums Liverpool.
Sessions take place at 11am and 1.30pm on various dates throughout October. More information can be found on the National Museums Liverpool website.
