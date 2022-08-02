Mercury Award nominated Blossoms set to perform in Liverpool in late 2022; find out where and how to get tickets.

Blossoms have announced a tour across the United Kingdom later in the year, with Liverpool announced as part of their schedule.

The Mercury Music Award nominated group announced the news on their official Instagram account, with Liverpool one of 20 different dates the band have lined up throughout November.

Blossoms announced their tour through their official Instagram account.

When and where are Blossoms playing in Liverpool?

The group will be performing at Liverpool University’s Mountford Hall on November 27 2022.

Mountford Hall has played host to some big bands in the music scene across its history, with Queen , Dizzee Rascal , Jessie J and The Buzzcocks having all at one stage graced the floorboards on Liverpool University campus.

Liverpool University’s Mountford Hall will play host to Blossoms this November.

How to get tickets for Blossoms in Liverpool

Pre-sale and O2 Priority tickets for the Blossoms’ show will be on sale from Wednesday August 3 at 9am, with general tickets on sale shortly afterwards

Pre-sale and O2 Priority tickets currently are £32.45 (price includes booking fees) and are available to buy via Ticketmaster .

All general sale tickets will be available from August 5.

Who are Blossoms?

Blossoms are an alternative rock band from Stockport, Greater Manchester that formed in 2013 and are comprised of Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synth, backing vocals).

In 2016, having placed fourth that year on the hallowed BBC’s “Sound Of” shortlist the band dropped their debut album, Blossoms , through Virgin EMI and managed to hit the number one spot in the UK Album Chart, earning themselves a nomination for the 2017 Mercury Music Award.

Blossoms shot to fame with their 2016 self-titled debut, earning them a spot on the BBC “Sounds Of” for 2016 and a 2017 Mercury Prize nomination.

The band reached the number one spot again on the UK Album Chart with their third album, 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces , and created a stir a year later when they announced a “trial festival” at Sefton Park .

It would be the first major festival in the UK for 14 months with no social distancing or face masks, following the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

What is a possible Blossoms setlist?

Casting our eye over the Setlist.FM, Blossoms’ last performance at the Y Not Festival last weekend (July 31) comprised of:

I Can’t Stand It

If You Think This Is Real Life

The Sulking Poet

Your Girlfriend

Getaway

My Swimming Brain

The Keeper

Care For

Honey Sweet

Blown Rose

Blow

Sunday Was a Friend of Mine

Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)

At Most a Kiss

Don’t You Want Me (The Human League cover) (with Brooke Combe)

My Favourite Room

Encore:

There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

Charlemagne

Blossoms’ full UK tour dates

November 11: Bristol - O2 Academy Bristol

November 12: Nottingham- Rock City

November 13: Aylesbury - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

November 15: Cambridge- Cambridge Corn Exchange

November 16: Portsmouth - Portsmouth Guildhall

November 18: Exeter - The Great Hall

November 20: Newcastle - O2 City Hall

November 22: Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow

November 23: Edinburgh - O2 Academy Edinburgh

November 25: Doncaster - The Dome

November 26: Cardiff - Solus, Cardiff University Students’ Union.

November 27: Liverpool - Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall

November 29: Birmingham - O2 Academy Birmingham

November 30: Norwich - Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

December 2: Brighton - Brighton Dome

December 3: London - O2 Academy Brixton

December 8 and 9: Manchester - O2 Apollo