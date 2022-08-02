Blossoms have announced a tour across the United Kingdom later in the year, with Liverpool announced as part of their schedule.
The Mercury Music Award nominated group announced the news on their official Instagram account, with Liverpool one of 20 different dates the band have lined up throughout November.
When and where are Blossoms playing in Liverpool?
The group will be performing at Liverpool University’s Mountford Hall on November 27 2022.
Mountford Hall has played host to some big bands in the music scene across its history, with Queen, Dizzee Rascal, Jessie J and The Buzzcocks having all at one stage graced the floorboards on Liverpool University campus.
How to get tickets for Blossoms in Liverpool
Pre-sale and O2 Priority tickets for the Blossoms’ show will be on sale from Wednesday August 3 at 9am, with general tickets on sale shortly afterwards
Pre-sale and O2 Priority tickets currently are £32.45 (price includes booking fees) and are available to buy via Ticketmaster.
All general sale tickets will be available from August 5.
Who are Blossoms?
Blossoms are an alternative rock band from Stockport, Greater Manchester that formed in 2013 and are comprised of Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synth, backing vocals).
In 2016, having placed fourth that year on the hallowed BBC’s “Sound Of” shortlist the band dropped their debut album, Blossoms, through Virgin EMI and managed to hit the number one spot in the UK Album Chart, earning themselves a nomination for the 2017 Mercury Music Award.
The band reached the number one spot again on the UK Album Chart with their third album, 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces, and created a stir a year later when they announced a “trial festival” at Sefton Park.
It would be the first major festival in the UK for 14 months with no social distancing or face masks, following the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
What is a possible Blossoms setlist?
Casting our eye over the Setlist.FM, Blossoms’ last performance at the Y Not Festival last weekend (July 31) comprised of:
- I Can’t Stand It
- If You Think This Is Real Life
- The Sulking Poet
- Your Girlfriend
- Getaway
- My Swimming Brain
- The Keeper
- Care For
- Honey Sweet
- Blown Rose
- Blow
- Sunday Was a Friend of Mine
- Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)
- At Most a Kiss
- Don’t You Want Me (The Human League cover) (with Brooke Combe)
- My Favourite Room
Encore:
- There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
- Charlemagne
Blossoms’ full UK tour dates
- November 11: Bristol - O2 Academy Bristol
- November 12: Nottingham- Rock City
- November 13: Aylesbury - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
- November 15: Cambridge- Cambridge Corn Exchange
- November 16: Portsmouth - Portsmouth Guildhall
- November 18: Exeter - The Great Hall
- November 20: Newcastle - O2 City Hall
- November 22: Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow
- November 23: Edinburgh - O2 Academy Edinburgh
- November 25: Doncaster - The Dome
- November 26: Cardiff - Solus, Cardiff University Students’ Union.
- November 27: Liverpool - Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
- November 29: Birmingham - O2 Academy Birmingham
- November 30: Norwich - Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
- December 2: Brighton - Brighton Dome
- December 3: London - O2 Academy Brixton
- December 8 and 9: Manchester - O2 Apollo
