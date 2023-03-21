Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
7 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
12 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Botanical Garden outdoor bar to re-open in Liverpool this week and it’s offering 50% off pizza

The Baltic Triangle venue is only open during Spring and Summer.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT

An iconic Liverpool bar is set to re-open for the Spring and Summer. The Botanical Garden is an outdoor bar and gin venue tucked away in the Baltic Triangle, which only opens during the warmer months. It is set to re-open this Friday, with DJs ready to perform and 50% off pizza.

In a post on Instagram, The Botanical Garden said: “We’re back and to show you how much we’ve missed you we are giving you £50% OFF PIZZA ALL WEEKEND.

“Dharma Collective will be rinsing our ears with lilty tunes from around the world. Come meet our dreamy new staff and taste our new cocktails. We’ll get the fire going early so wrap up and come say hey!”

Most Popular

    The small venue is located on New Bird Street, just off Jamaica Street, and is a hit with locals when the sun is out. It offers a range of drinks such as locally brewed beers, gin tins and more, as well as locally made pizza.

    The Botanical Garden will re-open on Friday 24 March at 12pm.

    SpringsummerGinInstagram