The Baltic Triangle venue is only open during Spring and Summer.

An iconic Liverpool bar is set to re-open for the Spring and Summer. The Botanical Garden is an outdoor bar and gin venue tucked away in the Baltic Triangle, which only opens during the warmer months. It is set to re-open this Friday, with DJs ready to perform and 50% off pizza.

In a post on Instagram, The Botanical Garden said: “We’re back and to show you how much we’ve missed you we are giving you £50% OFF PIZZA ALL WEEKEND.

“Dharma Collective will be rinsing our ears with lilty tunes from around the world. Come meet our dreamy new staff and taste our new cocktails. We’ll get the fire going early so wrap up and come say hey!”

The small venue is located on New Bird Street, just off Jamaica Street, and is a hit with locals when the sun is out. It offers a range of drinks such as locally brewed beers, gin tins and more, as well as locally made pizza.

The Botanical Garden will re-open on Friday 24 March at 12pm.

