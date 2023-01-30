Pre-sale tickets for next month’s launch party have already sold out.

A brand-new nightclub is coming to Liverpool’s waterfront next month. Noir is set to launch with its Parisian themed Blanc party in Liverpool’s Brunswick Street.

The team behind Noir has invested more than £100,000 into a light system and soundproofing. The luxury venue will sell full bottles of high quality alcohol such as Grey Goose vodka and Whitley Neil gin.

The venue has already attracted a host of leading DJs for the launch, including Friend Within, alongside residents Mick Willow, Ant Armstrong, Millie Manning, Niva, Andy Mac and Kieran Gilfoyle.

Noir Nightclub’s Designated Supervisor Manager Ryan Dillon said: “We have captioned Noir Nightclub as ‘the darker experience’ as we want our launch to have a really exclusive, urban-yet-glamorous feel, and as a team we have taken care of every detail, from our monochrome interior decor, first-rate light -system complemented by the best views anyone could wish to enjoy.

“The pre-sale tickets have already sold out, and for those who really love a VIP feel, we have some booths available. With Friend Within headlining at our launch event, alongside our own resident DJs, we know that we will give our guests the very best sensory experience.

“We are also delighted to have created key employment roles which we know are a huge boost to the city’s night time economy, and our ultimate soundproofing system ensures our soundtrack stays within our venue. As a team we really look forward to welcoming guests on the 11th February – it is certainly going to be the first of many talked-about events at Noir.”

Noir will launch on February 11 at 9pm.