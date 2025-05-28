A popular Bridgerton experience will return to Liverpool this summer.

Following the success of the first concert series, the city will once again welcome Bridgerton concert by Candlelight® , presented by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever.

Starting in July, the experience will return to St George's Hall and see the iconic venue illuminated by thousands of candles and enhanced by a beautiful display of blossoms. Audiences will be able to relive the best moments from the TV show’s three seasons through live music performed by the local string quartet String Infusion Quartet.

The program includes popular songs featured in the show, such as Billie Eilish’s 'Bad Guy', Ariana Grande’s 'thank u, next', and Sia’s 'Cheap Thrills'.

Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings will take place in Liverpool on July 25 at 6.00pm and 8.30pm. Tickets are available here.