Bridgerton experience returns to Liverpool after debut success

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th May 2025, 15:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular Bridgerton experience will return to Liverpool this summer.

Following the success of the first concert series, the city will once again welcome Bridgerton concert by Candlelight®, presented by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever.

Starting in July, the experience will return to St George's Hall and see the iconic venue illuminated by thousands of candles and enhanced by a beautiful display of blossoms. Audiences will be able to relive the best moments from the TV show’s three seasons through live music performed by the local string quartet String Infusion Quartet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bridgerton experience returns to Liverpool.Bridgerton experience returns to Liverpool.
Bridgerton experience returns to Liverpool. | Submitted

The program includes popular songs featured in the show, such as Billie Eilish’s 'Bad Guy', Ariana Grande’s 'thank u, next', and Sia’s 'Cheap Thrills'.

Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings will take place in Liverpool on July 25 at 6.00pm and 8.30pm. Tickets are available here.

Related topics:Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice