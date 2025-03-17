Britain's 'best community market' returns to Liverpool with 100 stalls

The award-winning Stanley Park Market is returning to Liverpool this week.

Stanley Park Market’s inaugural year saw the market double in size from its initial 50 stalls and its growing success was celebrated at this year’s Great British Market Awards, where it took home the title of Best Community Market.

Returning to Liverpool on Wednesday, March 19, the weekly market will run between 9.00am and 3.00pm until mid-December - except when there are evening football matches or concerts held at Goodison Park or Anfield Stadium, as the site is reserved for those events.

Each week, there will be up to 100 stalls selling items including fresh local produce, clothing, homeware, toys, and more. Visitors can also choose from lots of hot food and drink stalls, with plenty of seating available.

Throughout the year, the market will host a variety of community groups and other local organisations to support people with their health and wellbeing. Last year this included special set ups by Everton in the Community and social care initiatives.

Stanley Park Market. | LCC

Continuing the theme of local craft being on show, Sunday, March 23, sees the return of an artisan market at the Grade 1 listed St George’s Hall. The free market launched last year and has already attracted thousands of visitors.

Taking place between 10.00am and 4.30pm, people will be able to browse almost 70 stalls, offering the likes of homemade jewellery, artwork, artisan chocolate, and specialist drinks. The market will also be home to several hot street food vendors and live music performances throughout the day.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Stanley Park Market exceeded our expectations last year and I can’t wait to see what it brings in 2025. Having it and the St George’s artisan market return this year just goes to show how popular and highly successful these community-driven events have been.

“Liverpool is known for its collective spirit and there’s no better place to witness it than in any one of our incredible markets. They’re a fantastic way to connect neighbourhoods and support our local businesses and community groups.

“There are loads of markets happening all through the year, and I encourage everyone to head down to one local to you and see what you can find.”