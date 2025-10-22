Brookside is back. | Lime Pictures

Brookside is back on Channel 4.

Brookside officially returns to Channel 4 today, more than 30 years since its final episode.

Created by Sir Philip Redmond, the series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003 - after 21 years on Channel 4 - it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today.

A special crossover episode between the two soaps was announced earlier this year, with filming on the close began in September. Brookside legends like Sue Johnston, Ricky Tomlinson, John McArdle, Paul Usher B, Philip Olivier returning as Timothy O'Leary and Suzanne Collins are all set to make a comeback.

The crossover episode will be the first time that Brookside has been on TV since it ended in with Jimmy Corkhill (played by the late Dean Sullivan) daubing a ‘d’ onto the sign, leaving it as ‘Brookside Closed’ before driving out of the cul-de-sac.

Explaining how the idea to bring two legendary soaps together came about, Hollyoaks Executive Producer, Hannah Cheers, said: “We ask our audience to invest in Hollyoaks and believe in our characters and our world.

“Soap viewers often watch more than one soap so to respect those fans who invest in a number of different universes, bringing them together is a really exciting prospect.

“Hollyoaks uses much of the same sets Brookside did, we have crew who started their careers on Brookside. It came to me in a thunderbolt moment, then a few months later ITV announced their crossover with Emmerdale and Coronation Street which is happening next year!

“I thought it was interesting we were thinking on the same lines of respecting the soap viewer in this way.”

Speaking about Brookside’s legacy, Sue Johnston added: “It’s amazing how its stuck in the memory. A lady serving me in the supermarket the other day was so excited about this crossover, she said Brookside was her youth – maybe that’s it, so many people grew up watching it. Then Hollyoaks was born out of Brookside, and has taken over the mantle.”

The Brookside x Hollyoaks special will air on E4 at 7.00pm today (Wednesday, October 22).