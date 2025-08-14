Channel 4's acclaimed series, The Jury: Murder Trial, returns for a second season.

Channel 4’s smash hit The Jury: Murder Trial will return with a second series this month, after the first season became the broadcaster’s biggest new 9pm unscripted launch since 2019.

The series saw the restaging of a real-life murder trial in front of two juries of ordinary people. The experiment aimed to see if they would reach the same verdict as the real jury.

The Jury received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike and earned a BAFTA this year.

Channel 4 confirmed last summer that a second series had been commissioned. In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “The second series, produced by Screendog Productions, will follow in the footsteps of the first series, by recreating a real case from the original court transcripts in front of two randomly assigned juries.

The Jury: Murder Trial returns this August. | Screendog Productions / Channel 4

“What will the two juries decide, and why? Having both received the exact same evidence, presented in the exact same way, will both juries come to the same conclusion? And after they have deliberated, will the individual jurors feel they were swayed, or gave a true fair verdict?”

Now, it has been revealed that the highly-awaited second season will return this month - and it was filmed in Liverpool’s iconic St George’s Hall.

Sharing the news on social media, the Liverpool Film Office said: “Filmed exclusively in St George’s Hall (and featuring former mayor Joanne Anderson!), the show will run for four consecutive nights beginning Tuesday 26th Aug.”

The Jury: Murder Trial will air on Channel 4 at 9.00pm on August 26, 27, 28 and 29.