'Tallest' Christmas tree returns to popular outlet village near Liverpool
The outlet village claims to have the tallest Christmas tree in Northern England - standing at a whopping 90ft - and it is officially back for 2025.
Cheshire Oaks has also opened its Winter Village and launched its festive offerings, which feature a magical Ferris wheel, carousel, movie screenings and a whole host of festive food and drinks stalls.
New for this year, visitors can also skate on a very special ice rink, with a one-of-a-kind path that winds around the outlet’s oak tree.
Cheshire Oaks’ festive offerings will run until January 4, 2026. Bookings for the ice rink - Oaks on Ice - are available from 11.00am until 9.00pm on weekdays, and 10.00am to 9.00pm on weekends. Weekday bookings are available from 10.00am during October half-term and Christmas break.