'Tallest' Christmas tree returns to popular outlet village near Liverpool

The iconic Christmas tree is back at Cheshire Oaks.

The outlet village claims to have the tallest Christmas tree in Northern England - standing at a whopping 90ft - and it is officially back for 2025.

Cheshire Oaks has also opened its Winter Village and launched its festive offerings, which feature a magical Ferris wheel, carousel, movie screenings and a whole host of festive food and drinks stalls.

New for this year, visitors can also skate on a very special ice rink, with a one-of-a-kind path that winds around the outlet’s oak tree.

Cheshire Oaks’ festive offerings will run until January 4, 2026. Bookings for the ice rink - Oaks on Ice - are available from 11.00am until 9.00pm on weekdays, and 10.00am to 9.00pm on weekends. Weekday bookings are available from 10.00am during October half-term and Christmas break.