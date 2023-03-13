Chester Zoo is handing out free tickets this week - here’s how to get free entry into the attraction

Chester Zoo is handing out free visits for children this week during the scheduled teachers strikes. Children will get free entry into the attraction and Chester Zoo’s rangers have planned fun and educational activities throughout the days.

The teacher’s strikes are due to take place on March 15 and 16. Chester Zoo is handing out a limited number of free tickets for children so make sure you book online to secure a slot. Adults visiting will need to pay full price for their admission into the attraction.

Chester Zoo is not for profit organisation and everything visitors give goes towards the vital conservation work at the zoo, locally and around the world. Chester Zoo relies on donations to help protect endangered wildlife and help species survive and thrive.

To book a free ticket to Chester Zoo visit the Chester Zoo website.

