Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, January 22 this year, marking the beginning of a year of the Rabbit.
Home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and the iconic Chinese Ceremonial Archway, New Year celebrations will take place in Liverpool’s Chinatown.
The annual Chinese New Year Festival will see trees filled with red Chinese lanterns, the dragon parading the streets and a series of live performances. Three specially designed Chinese New Year rabbit lanterns, standing 1.5 metres high, will take pride of place near the Chinese Arch, created by local artist Becky Bryson.
Children can visit free art workshops with make and do activities and storytelling. The popular funfair will return with a series of rides and there will be stalls offering authentic Chinese food.
The main event takes place at Great George Square on Sunday, January 22 from 11.00am until 5.00pm, followed by a projection show at the Bombed Out Church.
Buildings across Liverpool will be illuminated in red across the weekend, signifying good fortune and joy - including St George’s Hall and Sefton Park Palm House.
Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, said: “Our Chinese New Year event is always hugely popular and I love seeing thousands of people come together in celebration of our much-loved Chinese community. The day is always a real spectacle, with a whole host of family-friendly activities which are free, or are low-cost - so it’s a great, inclusive way to get people involved.”