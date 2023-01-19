Liverpool’s Chinatown is home to Europe’s oldest Chinese community.

Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, January 22 this year, marking the beginning of a year of the Rabbit.

Home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and the iconic Chinese Ceremonial Archway, New Year celebrations will take place in Liverpool’s Chinatown.

The annual Chinese New Year Festival will see trees filled with red Chinese lanterns, the dragon parading the streets and a series of live performances. Three specially designed Chinese New Year rabbit lanterns, standing 1.5 metres high, will take pride of place near the Chinese Arch, created by local artist Becky Bryson.

Chinese lanterns for CNY 2022. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Children can visit free art workshops with make and do activities and storytelling. The popular funfair will return with a series of rides and there will be stalls offering authentic Chinese food.

The main event takes place at Great George Square on Sunday, January 22 from 11.00am until 5.00pm, followed by a projection show at the Bombed Out Church.

Last year, Chinatown had a painted mural in honour of the Year of the Tiger. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Buildings across Liverpool will be illuminated in red across the weekend, signifying good fortune and joy - including St George’s Hall and Sefton Park Palm House.