Liverpool will see a brand-new, 25 metre Christmas tree, an Alpine village and the return of the Christmas Market.

The countdown to Christmas has begun and the festivities begins in earnest in Liverpool this week. From the unveiling of a brand-new Christmas tree to the opening of an Alpine village, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas celebrations across the city, including Liverpool’s official Christmas markets at St John’s Gardens.

Christmas at Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE are officially launching Christmas on Friday November 11, between 4-8pm. This year, the celebrations include dance performances, music from Radio City and panto.

A brand-new Christmas tree will be unveiled at Chavasse Park on the night too, replacing the iconic love heart tree on Paradise Street. The new 25-metre tree will sit at the centre of Liverpool ONE’s Alpine Village and Paradise Street will now feature a series of eight-metre neon trees.

The Alpine Village will officially open on Friday November 11, offering food and drink stalls, cosy huts, prosseco-pong and more. Unfortunately, there will be no ice rink in the city this year, however, you can try your luck at shuffle boarding.

Liverpool Christmas Market

Liverpool Christmas Market will be returning to St John’s Gardens and William Brown Street on November 17, bringing everyone’s favourite festive food and drink offerings. From mulled wine and cider, to German sausage and chocolate crepes, the market promises to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Local crafters and makers will be selling unique Christmas gifts, decorations, art, crafts and jewellery and the big wheel, snow slide and Santa Land rides offer entertainment for the kids, as well as a series of activities and games.

The market will host a range of bars including but not limited to the tipi bar, ski bar, windmill bar and a new Bavarian bar - which will be serving hot cider and authentic german beers.

Liverpool Christmas market 2019. Image: Liverpool City Council

The Christmas market will run from November 17 to December 23 and opens from 11am-9pm Monday-Wednesday and 11am-10pm Thursday to Sunday.

Liverpool Christmas Trees

The exact dates are yet to be confirmed, but Church Street’s Christmas tree is expected to return on November 24 and Williamson Square’s huge artificial tree on November 10.