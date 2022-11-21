Christmas 2022: Liverpool’s brightest light trail is back at the Albert Dock

There’s two new light installations too.

The dock’s much-loved light trail is back bigger and brighter than ever with two brand new nautical additions, representing the dock’s rich maritime history.

Joining the illuminated characters of Triton, Neptune, Bella and Bertie is a giant yellow submarine located next to The Beatles Story and a twinkling jellyfish duo in-front of the Martin Luther King Jr. building, nodding to the marine life that frequents the dock’s waters.

Yellow submarine installation at the Royal Albert Dock.

Visitors can head to the Albert Dock website to download a light trail map and take a walk along the docks, listening to a playlist designed to compliment the trail.

December will see the dock’s Grand Hall transform into a hub of festive fun, with a series of free workshops for both children and adults taking place across the first three weekends.

Little ones can write their own letter to Santa and send them straight to the North Pole by posting them in a giant ice post box on December 17.

