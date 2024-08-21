Don’t let the fact we are starting to count down the days until Christmas make you think things are winding down in the North West of England by the end of 2024.

Far from it; those looking for a night out across the area that doesn’t involve standing all night watching a concert might instead feel like having a leisurely sit down and getting all the exercise needed from holding your sides together from splitting.

There happens to be a plethora of comedy tours passing through the area before the end of the year, with some stalwart performers celebrating 30 years in the business to a couple of comedy all-dayers featuring numerous comedians you have no doubt caught on television or a Netflix special.

Thankfully, many of these shows still have tickets available through Ticketmaster UK or See Tickets, but they are selling out the closer it gets to showtime.

So who are our picks as to comedy tours passing through the North West of England before 2024, and will you be checking out any of the shows yourselves?

1 . Frank Skinner Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Frank Skinner celebrates "30 Years of Dirt" as his stand-up tour continues this year, with dates at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on November 17 and Manchester Opera House on November 30 2024. | Stuart C. Wilson

2 . Jason Manford Jason Manford continues his arena tour of the United Kingdom, arriving at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster on October 2 2024. Photo: Submitted

3 . John Bishop It's set to be a homecoming of sorts for John Bishop, with five dates in the North West this year - performing at the Blackpool Opera House on November 1, the Floral Pavillion in Merseyside on November 3, the Empire Theatre in Liverpool on November 5 and two nights at the Stockport Plaza on November 6 and 7 2024. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images