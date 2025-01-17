With a plethora of shows taking place in the North West across 2025 - to put it mildly - those not musically inclined will be happy to know many comedy tours are set to pass the region.

For those in need of a belly laugh as we approach ‘Blue Monday’ in 2025, the likes of Peter Kay, Harry Hill, Sophie Duker and more are set to pass through Manchester, Salford, Kendal, Crewe and many more locations across the next twelve months.

We’ve scanned the gig guides to bring you 29 shows coming to venues in the region that you can’t miss, including the arrival of a US comedic star who made waves after a controversy surrounding Saturday Night Live through to the welcome return of one Julian Clary.

All the events we’ve listed still have tickets available through Ticketmaster, but in some cases your opportunity to enjoy some of the entertainment coming to the North West in 2025 might be running out sooner than you think.

So who are we looking forward to coming to the North West in 2025? Read on to find out more.

Harry Hill Comedy legend Harry Hill brings his unmistakable blend of surreal humour and quick wit to the North West in 2025, with stops across the region. Catch him at Crewe Lyceum Theatre on April 9, Storyhouse Chester on May 8, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on June 8, and Salford Quays' The Lowry on September 21.

John Bishop Liverpool's own John Bishop returns to his hometown with two big shows at the M&S Bank Arena on October 24 and 25, 2025. Known for his warm, relatable comedy and hilarious storytelling, these shows are guaranteed to be packed with laughs and charm.

Katherine Ryan Queen of sharp-tongued comedy Katherine Ryan is back on tour in 2025, stopping at Stockport Plaza on February 1, Liverpool Empire Theatre on February 2, Blackpool Grand Theatre on March 23, and Manchester's O2 Apollo on April 5