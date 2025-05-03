Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comic Con returns to Liverpool, bringing celebrities and cosplay fun. Find out where it's held, how to get tickets, and what to expect.

Comic Con returns to Liverpool today (Saturday, May 3) with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city.

Cosplay enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the event in full costume, with numerous props and themed set displays from a variety of franchises available for fun and memorable photo opportunities.

Guests will also have the chance to meet their favourite celebrities, including stars from Star Wars, The Office (US), and Fantastic Four.

Where is Comic Con Liverpool held?

Comic Con will be held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on King’s Dock. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

When is Comic Con Liverpool?

Comic Con Liverpool will take place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 2025. Doors open at 11.00am on both days for those who have standard entry tickets, and 9.00am for those with early entry tickets . Disability access pass holders will also be able to enter on the fast-track lane.

How to get tickets for Comic Con Liverpool

Tickets are still available here.

How Comic Con works

The event includes Q&A sessions with famous faces, dressing up and getting autographs or photos from your favourite actors. Schedules for Q&A sessions are available approximately two weeks before the event and photographs are only available if you have purchased a photograph opportunity with a specific guest.

There is not usually time to chat during a photo opportunity but, you can buy an autograph opportunity to get a signature from a guest and have a chat. All of these extras come at an additional cost and you still need an entry ticket too.

Who is at Comic Con Liverpool May 2025?

The line-up includes:

Hayden Christensen (Saturday only)

Rosario Dawson

Jamie Campbell Bower

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Eman Esfandi

Ralph Macchio

William Zabka

Bryce Dallas Howard

Grant Gustin

Candice Patton

Danielle Panabaker

Tom Cavanagh

Shantel Vansanten

James McAvoy

Ioan Gruffudd

Michael Chiklis

Aaron Moten

Alec Baldwin

Jon Heder

Efrain Ramírez

Rainn Wilson

Oscar Nunez

Leslie David Baker

Kate Flannery

Cameron Monaghan

Emily Swallow

Paul Reiser

Jenette Goldstein

Mark Rolston

William Hope

Colette Hiller

Dirk Benedict

Denise Richards

Casper Van Dien

Dina Meyer

Michael Ironside

Jake Busey

Patrick Muldoon

Richard Chaves

Rex Smith

Michael Winslow

Jack Veal

Leigh Francis