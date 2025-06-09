Craig David is headed to Liverpool this summer.

R&B superstar Craig David will perform a ‘special’ show in Liverpool this summer.

Named after an apartment Craig used to live in (Tower Suite 5), TS5 started out as the most exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig before becoming a renowned DJ set. As part of his summer schedule, Craig will perform TS5 shows across the country, including right here in Liverpool.

The ‘special’ shows are in celebration of Craig’s new ‘Commitment’ album and the 7 Days singer will perform his TS5 Album Release Show at Liverpool’s Jacaranda Baltic on Sunday, August 10.

Craig David Summer Shows UK dates

June 13 - Summer Solstice, Leicester

June 14 - Vaulen Open Air Festival, Stavanger

June 21 - Summer Sessions - Southampton

June 29 - Earlham Park, Norwich

July 3 - Soho House Festival, London

July 5 - The Warwick Sessions, Warwick

July 6 - Rochester Castle, Kent

July 8 - Kew The Music, Richmond

July 11 - Live At The Bowl, Sheffield

July 19 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough,

August 1 - Party At The Park, Newport

August 8 - TS5 Release Show, Birmingham

August 9 - TS5 Release Show, Leeds

August 10 - TS5 Release Show, Liverpool

August 12 - TS5 Release Show, London

August 16 - Castle Park, Colchester

August 23 - Silverstone Festival, Silverstone

August 24 - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

August 24 - Tunes in the Park, Cornwall

September 12 - Walton Hall & Gardens, Warrington

Craig David Liverpool tickets are now sold-out. You can join the waitlist here.