Craig David to perform special TS5 show in Liverpool - when, where and tickets

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST

Craig David is headed to Liverpool this summer.

R&B superstar Craig David will perform a ‘special’ show in Liverpool this summer.

Named after an apartment Craig used to live in (Tower Suite 5), TS5 started out as the most exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig before becoming a renowned DJ set. As part of his summer schedule, Craig will perform TS5 shows across the country, including right here in Liverpool.

The ‘special’ shows are in celebration of Craig’s new ‘Commitment’ album and the 7 Days singer will perform his TS5 Album Release Show at Liverpool’s Jacaranda Baltic on Sunday, August 10.

Craig David.

Craig David Summer Shows UK dates

  • June 13 - Summer Solstice, Leicester
  • June 14 - Vaulen Open Air Festival, Stavanger
  • June 21 - Summer Sessions - Southampton
  • June 29 - Earlham Park, Norwich
  • July 3 - Soho House Festival, London
  • July 5 - The Warwick Sessions, Warwick
  • July 6 - Rochester Castle, Kent
  • July 8 - Kew The Music, Richmond
  • July 11 - Live At The Bowl, Sheffield
  • July 19 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough,
  • August 1 - Party At The Park, Newport
  • August 8 - TS5 Release Show, Birmingham
  • August 9 - TS5 Release Show, Leeds
  • August 10 - TS5 Release Show, Liverpool
  • August 12 - TS5 Release Show, London
  • August 16 - Castle Park, Colchester
  • August 23 - Silverstone Festival, Silverstone
  • August 24 - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
  • August 24 - Tunes in the Park, Cornwall
  • September 12 - Walton Hall & Gardens, Warrington

Craig David Liverpool tickets are now sold-out. You can join the waitlist here.

