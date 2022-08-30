We’re already looking forward to the UK’s largest EDM event next year.

With Creamfields North 2022 now done and dusted, clubbers in the north of England will no doubt be eagerly awaiting details for when Daresbury opens its doors once again to the creme de la creme of the dance world’s biggest artists.

Creamfields have already announced the return of the southern England version of the stellar festival, Creamfields South 2023 , taking place across Spring Bank Holiday 2023 (May 26 - 28 2023) at Hylands Park, Chelmsford .

Tickets for Creamfields South 2023 are already on sale, including a payment plan for those who can’t afford to pay a lump sum upfront and despite no official line-up announced yet will no doubt sell out quickly given the popularity of Creamfields North 2022 .

But for those in Liverpool and the north of England not wanting to make a pilgrimage down to Chelmsford, Liverpoolworld has some tentative details for Creamfields North 2023 .

When will Creamfields North 2023 take place?

Creamfields North 2023 is tentatively scheduled for August Bank Holiday 2023, across August 25 - August 28 2023 once again at Daresbury, Cheshire.

This continues Creamfields long standing trend of being one of the last summer festivals in the UK, dating back to 2000.

Who will be playing Creamfields North 2023?

Dutch DJ Tiesto, a regular performer at Creamfields, was voted "the Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine in a 2010/2011 poll.

No official line up for Creamfields North 2023 has been announced, though previous years Creamfields North has seen the likes of Carl Cox , Fatboy Slim and Annie Mac become regulars at the large dance event.

Previous headliners for Creamfields North:

2022: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, Above and Beyond, Scooter, Charlotte de Witte

2021: David Guetta, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Adam Beyer, Tiësto, Laidback Luke

2019: deadmau5, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia

2018: Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Giggs, Tiësto, Hardwell, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Adam Beyer.

When are tickets on sale for Creamfields North 2023?

Tickets have yet to go on sale for Creamfields North 2023 , however festival organisers have set up a sign-up page for clubbers to subscribe to which will provide updates and ticketing pre-sale information.

Organisers for Creamfields North have already warned audiences on Facebook that they expect the 2023 event to sell out so have advised signing up to their mailing list to avoid disappointment.

What is Creamfields?

Creamfields is an electronic dance music festival series founded and organised by British club promoter Cream and was first held in 1998 in Winchester. It moved to Cream’s hometown of Liverpool in 1999 and was held at the Liverpool Speke Airport until moving to Daresbury estate a year later.

Originally a one day event, Creamfields expanded into a four day festival bringing together the best in UK and international electronic dance music and is viewed as the premier dance music event in the country.