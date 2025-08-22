This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get to know a little more about UK hip-hop dynamos D Block Europe, ahead of their set at Leeds Festival this evening.

D Block Europe are set to represent the United Kingdom in what is a very hip-hop-centric evening ahead at Leeds Festival.

The group are set to perform on the main stage in between Trippie Redd and tongiht’s headliner, Travis Scott.

But what time are the band taking to the stage and what could they perform at Bramham Park this year?

We said there was a distinctively hip-hop centric programming of performances taking place at Leeds Festival on the first full day at Bramham Park - not just owing to Trippie Redd and Travis Scott performing, but the third in a back-to-back-to-back sets taking place on the main stage to close out Leeds Festival Friday.

There to fly the flag of British hip-hop this evening, placed between both US rappers, are Lewisham’s finest, D Block Europe.

DBE (Young Adz and Dirtbike LB) began their musical journey in the early 2010s when Young Adz was co-signed by legendary New York rapper Jadakiss, who saw the potential to establish a European extension of his D-Block Records label; this partnership gave birth to the name D-Block Europe.

Initially releasing music independently, the duo spent years perfecting a unique style that would become their trademark: a woozy, melodic blend of UK rap and trap, often featuring heavily auto-tuned vocals and raw, unfiltered lyrics about street life and relationships. It was this distinct sound that helped them build an authentic and dedicated fanbase.

The collective's meteoric rise to mainstream success began in 2017 with a string of viral singles that defined their sound and cemented their status as hitmakers. Their prolific output, including mixtapes like Home Alone (2019) and PTSD (2019), showcased their incredible work ethic and consistent ability to connect with a wide audience.

D Block Europe are set to perform shortly before Travis Scott at Leeds Festival this evening, but what could the UK hip-hop collective perform? | Torben Christensen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

This momentum culminated in their first official studio album, The Blue Print: Us vs. Them (2020), which was met with critical acclaim and went on to reach number two on the UK Albums Chart. DBE's success is particularly remarkable as they achieved it with a fiercely independent mindset, consistently proving their commercial power without the backing of a major label.

Their live shows are known for their explosive energy and the unique connection they have with their fans. They have become one of the most bankable acts in the UK, selling out multiple arena shows across the country.

Through a continuous stream of releases, including their latest album Rolling Stone, the duo has managed to sustain their dominance and influence, and their music has inspired a new generation of UK artists.

What time are D Block Europe appearing on stage at Leeds Festival?

D Block Europe is scheduled to perform from 7:20pm BST on the Main Stage, with their set looking to last 60 minutes with an expected finish time of 8:20pm BST.

What could D Block Europe perform at Leeds Festival?

We go back to 2024, by virtue of Setlist.FM, to predict what D Block Europe could perform during their set at Leeds Festival this evening.

The following setlist was taken from their July 2024 performance at Les Ardentes, held in Parc Rocourt, Liège, Belgium:

Darling Nassty Conor McGregor Bankroll Got Bigger Tonight Overseas Elegant & Gang Outside She's Not Anyone Pakistan Eagle Ferrari Horses Home P*ssy No Competition Kitchen Kings

Are D Block Europe touring the UK after their performance at Leeds Festival?

Sadly not.

According to both their official website and Ticketmaster, D Block Europe’s shows at Leeds and Reading Festivals are so far their only UK dates in 2025. You have been warned.

Discover more on offer today at Leeds Festival by checking out our set times and stage clashes guide for your first full day at Bramham Park.